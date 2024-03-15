BREAKING BENJAMIN's KEITH WALLEN To Release Infinity Now Solo Album In May; "The Wolf" Video Playing Now

Breaking Benjamin guitarist, Keith Wallen, will drop his new solo album, Infinity Now, on May 3 via Rise Records. Today, Wallen has shared the video for "The Wolf." Watch below.

"'The Wolf' is a song and a concept that I felt a lot of us can identify with," Wallen says. "We've all known those people that for whatever reason we just can't break ourselves away from them. An addiction on every level, all the while knowing it's a toxic situation. You break all those promises to yourself that you'll stay away, but ultimately there you are again."

Commenting on the video, he shares, "The video for 'The Wolf' was shot in a beautiful house in south Nashville. Directed by Courtney Dellafiora, we wanted an intimate look and setting that was reminiscent of waking from a dream in the middle of the night, and then grabbing the guitar and playing the song. The most exciting thing of all with getting to work with 'Bane,' the real live wolf actor and his amazing training staff for the shoot! That was a first for me, and I couldn't be happier how the video turned out."

Pre-save the Infinity Now album here.

Tracklisting:

"Infinity"

"Strings"

"Headspace Holiday"

"The Wolf"

"Don't Fall Asleep"

"Nemesis"

"Blackout"

"Crown of Thorns"

"Crush Me"

"Dear Father"

"Strings" video:

"Headspace Holiday" video:

Wallen will return to the road this spring.