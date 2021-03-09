BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE Feat. Former KORN Drummer DAVID SILVERIA Unveil Behind The Scenes Look At “Midlife Crisis” Video

Former Korn drummer David Silveria’s Breaking In A Sequence captivated fans when they unveiled the explosive new video for their cover of Faith No More’s “Midlife Crisis” last month. Recreating the iconic 90s classic video frame-for-frame, director Matt Zane replicated the live performance shots using similar color composition and color shift effects, and utilized modern editing techniques and cuts to recreate the original mood and atmosphere.

Now, Breaking In A Sequence is taking fans onto the set of the “Midlife Crisis” video with a behind-the-scenes vignette. Hailed as “passionate and authentic,” Brian Orlando, the music director for 94.3 The Shark (Long Island), says "This is exactly what a tribute should be. Tackling the conundrum of being faithful to the original while making it your own. Breaking In A Sequence pulled off the impossible in a highly-entertaining way with this video."

The official video and the behind-the-scenes documentary can be viewed below.

The making-of featurette was produced by Rob Cisneros and features raw performance footage, commentary from band members and Zane, and sit-down interviews with the band’s managers Andy Gould and Paul Gargano.

“A lot of people have been asking us why we chose to cover Faith No More,” says Breaking In A Sequence Frontman Rich Nguyen. “We had a bunch of behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, so we decided to make a video to provide some insight into our thought process behind why we chose the song, and how we made the video.”

“Midlife Crisis” appears on the band’s debut EP Acronym, which hit digital service providers January 23. Also included on the six-track EP is their debut single "Pity," which reached No. 23 on the Billboard Indicator chart and No. 9 on the Foundations chart upon its initial release.

In addition to Silveria and Nguyen, Breaking In A Sequence features guitarists Joe Taback and Mike Martin, and bassist Chris Dorame.

“Midlife Crisis” is available on all DSPs, including iTunes and Spotify.