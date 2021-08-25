Breaking The Band: METALLICA To Air On Reelz This Sunday

Breaking The Band: Metallica will air on Reelz this Sunday, August 29, at 8 PM, EST / 6 PM, PST.

Description: With a combined fortune of 900 million dollars and a band life spanning four decades, Metallica is one of the biggest selling heavy metal bands in history. Their 1991 sixteen-times certified album Metallica, known as The Black Album changed the course of heavy metal and plunged the young quartet to megastardom. But, it hasn’t always been an easy road. Struggles with aggression, addiction, jealousy and the death of a much loved band member have plunged the band in and out of darkness for as long as it’s been a unit, and yet Metallica continues to thrive. Breaking The Band: Metallica reveals the inside story of the trials and tribulations of one of the biggest, baddest metal bands on earth.

On August 20, Metallica unleashed the first-ever all-Metallica podcast. The band released the following statement prior to the launch:

"We’re kicking off our podcast series with eight episodes taking a look behind the scenes of The Black Album - the how and why as told by each band member along with close to 40 other guests. Subscribe now for free wherever you like to listen and hear it from those who were there, starting next week.

"We’ll talk about how the record was made, life on the road, all the incredible gigs we played during the three-year tour, including playing in Moscow for the first time and the thrill of headlining our hometown Day On The Green festival, and we’ll chat with many of the artists who contributed to the upcoming Metallica Blacklist album.

"Just a few of the special guests include Jason Newsted, Bob Rock, Alice Cooper, Rob Halford, renowned Rolling Stone critic David Fricke, photographer Ross Halfin, manager Cliff Burnstein, and members of the studio and touring teams. Tune in for never-before-heard demo recordings, candid conversations, and much more.

"Check out a preview of the series. New episodes will be added weekly, so subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts to be notified when each new tale is added."

Check out the first episode of The Metallica Podcast below.