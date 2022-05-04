BREAKING THE SILENT To Release New Single Featuring Former ICED EARTH Vocalist STU BLOCK This Friday

Breaking The Silent is a melodic metal band hailing from Edmonton, Alberta. The band formed in the fall of 2016 with writing influences such as Metallica, Slayer, Huntress, and Iron Maiden. The band has been honored to open for acts such as Wednesday 13, HED PE, Skarlett Riot, Into Eternity, and Fit For Autopsy.

The group debuted their first single/music video for "Cry Of Fear" in the fall of 2019, which was followed by a European tour. They released their debut 3-song EP in the spring of 2020 and played their last show at the Starlight Room in March 2020 before the pandemic shut all venues down.

Since then original drummer Shane Oranchuk has been replaced by special guest drummer Jono Webster (Striker, Tylor Dory trio), and Mariame K (vocals) also left the band and has been replaced by Kierston Graham (The Gemini Curse) on the new recordings.

This Friday, May 6th, Breaking The Silent will release a new single, entitled "Fractured", with an accomanying lyric video. It will feature former Iced Earth frontman Stu Block on vocals.

In May 2021, Breaking The Silent released "Avoid Her Wrath"featuring Block. It is an eight-minute song about our mistreatment of mother nature and the inevitable consequence that we all will face one day. Check it out below.