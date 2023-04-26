BRET MICHAELS And SAMMY HAGAR Perform POISON Classic "Every Rose Has Its Thorn"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip stops in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he meets with Poison frontman Bret Michaels for an "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" jam session. Plus, Bret gives Sammy the details on how he creates an audio-visual experience for his fans, staying true to himself, and more.

Andrew Hagar is appearing alongside his father, Sammy Hagar, in the music docuseries, Family Legacy, now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the US and Canada. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Glass Entertainment Group, the new series will feature interviews with the children of legendary musicians.

The series will also premieres internationally today, Wednesday, April 26 in the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, LATAM and Brazil, and on Saturday, April 29 in Australia. An official trailer for the series can be viewed below: