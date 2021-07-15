BRET MICHAELS Announces StageIt Summer Q&A Party; Select Items To be Auctioned In Support Of Life Rocks Foundation
July 15, 2021, 56 minutes ago
Poison frontman Bret Michaels returns to StageIt for a Summer Q&A party on Tuesday, July 27th. There will great auction items available, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Bret's Life Rocks Foundation. Also on this night a brand new Mystery Box will be available for purchase; more details coming soon.
Tickets and event details are available at this location.
In live news, Bret Michaels currently has the following solo shows booked:
August
21 - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Lake Charles, LA
September
3 - South Dakota State Fair - Huron, SD (with Warrant)
(Photo - Mark Mazzanti)