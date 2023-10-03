BRET MICHAELS' Health Check-Up Reveals Skin Cancer - "Although Not Completely Out Of The Woods Yet, I Feel Strongly All Will Be Great"

Poison frontman, Bret Michaels, has revealed that a recent health check-up resulted in the diagnosis of skin cancer. Bret is crediting late musician Jimmy Buffett - who recently passed away at 76, battling a rare, aggressive skin cancer called Merkel Cell Carcinoma - for prompting him to see his doctor.

Michaels shared the following via social media earlier today:

"Just knowing that I absolutely love the outdoors & the sun but with the recent passing of my friend Jimmy Buffett, I decided it was time for a more recent check up of something I thought was nothing.

Turns out, it was something. But, thanks to an incredible discovery & biopsy by my doctor Darren West and a quick reaction for this procedure on Friday just before the Texas show, I'm here to say that there's not enough words of gratitude for all that doctors do for so many of us which not only may have saved my life but surely extended it and, although not completely out of the woods yet, I feel strongly all will be great.

Much love & gratitude to my family that encouraged me to get this check up.

So... to all my friends that love the outdoors & the sun as much as I do - all I can say is, get checked so we can keep living & rocking the outdoors. You are never out of the fight until the fight is out of you… Remain unbroken, my friends!

Second pic is me ready to rock within 24 hours - advanced medicine is incredible."🤘

