BRET MICHAELS Lists Arizona Desert Mansion For $3.2M; Contingent Offer Placed (Photos)
March 18, 2021, an hour ago
New York Post is reporting that Poison frontman Bret Michaels is finally unloading his longtime Scottsdale, Arizona estate, which he listed for $3.29 million in November. Michaels, 57, initially bought the desert oasis back in 2002 for $2.2. million.
Currently, a contingent offer has been placed on the home, but Michaels is considering other prospective buyers.
The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom mansion boasts Southwestern-style architecture with wood-beamed ceilings and spectacular desert views. Sitting on a grand five-acre lot, the home and guest house spans a massive 7,400 square feet.
Read more, and see photos, at New York Post.
(Photo - Mark Mazzanti)