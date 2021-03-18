BRET MICHAELS Lists Arizona Desert Mansion For $3.2M; Contingent Offer Placed (Photos)

New York Post is reporting that Poison frontman Bret Michaels is finally unloading his longtime Scottsdale, Arizona estate, which he listed for $3.29 million in November. Michaels, 57, initially bought the desert oasis back in 2002 for $2.2. million.

Currently, a contingent offer has been placed on the home, but Michaels is considering other prospective buyers.

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom mansion boasts Southwestern-style architecture with wood-beamed ceilings and spectacular desert views. Sitting on a grand five-acre lot, the home and guest house spans a massive 7,400 square feet.

Read more, and see photos, at New York Post.

(Photo - Mark Mazzanti)