BRET MICHAELS On Navigating The Music Industry's Dark Side - "I Was Blessed To Be Around Streetwise People Like My POISON Bandmates; We Bet On Ourselves" (Video)

AXS TV has shared a clip of Dan Rather interviewing Poison frontman and solo artist, Bret Michaels, who opens up about the music industry’s darker side, sharing the lessons he's learned along the way. Check out the clip below.

Michaels: "You write a couple great songs, everyone's wantinhg them, and you immediately - if you're not careful - can sign your life away. Not because you're stupid, but because you just simply don't know what you're doing. I was blessed to be around streetwise people like (Poison bandmates) Bobby (Dall), Rikki (Rocket) and CC (Deville). We would look at these contracts and I didn't know what I was reading, but I'm like, 'This doesn't sound right. We're getting paid a penny for every 36 million records sold (laughs). I'm pretty sure we can do better than this. So, we bet on ourselves."

Bret Michaels recently went on Facebook Live to speak about plans for the future, including for Poison to hit the road in 2026 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Look What The Cat Dragged In with his bandmates C.C. Deville (guitarist), Rikki Rockett (drummer), and Bobby Dall (bassist).

The Poison frontman shares: "I know a lot of people are wondering, and I try to clear any confusion. ‘25 is going to be an awesome year. We're gonna pick out some special dates, and I'm just going to do my best to a little R&R, take care of my diabetes, which could just use a tune-up. That’s it and some other things that we're going through right now. All gonna be great. I'm keeping positive. And some great family time to have some fun, but still do some great select shows. And then '26, if all goes great, with a lot of moving parts with C.C. and Bobby, Rikki, myself, I am positive we're gonna work everything out and go out in '26."

Michaels previously shared his reasons for not wanting to go on tour with Poison in 2025 with a statement on September 12:

"To clear the air of any confusion, I just want to clarify to all the amazing family, friends and fans who I remain forever grateful for, that it’s no secret I have stated previously that in 2025 I'm planning to perform limited shows to focus primarily on health, starting with my diabetes which needs a tuneup, not to mention a little R&R as everyone knows my tireless work ethic and passion for performing music, as well as some much-needed personal family time...like I recently stated, I'm like a classic muscle car - still fast and still fun to drive, just need a little more maintenance lol."

"However, in 2026, I’m excited to say it will be Poison’s 40th anniversary since the release of “Look What The Cat Dragged In” in 1986…so it would make perfect sense to have the possibility of a reunion in 2026. In my opinion, it would be the perfect 40th Anniversary Tour, with 40 awesome limited dates to go out, play real live hit songs, and rock the world…for example, in 2018, Poison headlined and rocked, and in 2022 (four years later) Poison joined Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Joan Jett and Classless Act and rocked the Stadium Tour and now, four years after that, Poison hopefully will continue to rock the world in a 2026 headlining tour."

"Again, although none of this is confirmed and it takes much coordination & planning to have a successful tour...good things happen in 4’s for Poison - 4 original band members, 40th anniversary, 40 limited dates, Parti-Gras 4.0 and May The 4’s be with you!"

"To all the incredible fans, thank you for continuing to rock the world not only with the Bret Michaels Parti-Gras currently touring but also with Poison. I appreciate you letting me take a minute to clear any confusion. Stay tuned & have an awesome day!"

Backstory: Poison drummer, Rikki Rockett, recently revealed Poison is no longer planning to tour in 2025 due to lack of interest from frontman Bret Michaels. Rockett posted the following social media update: "I keep getting asked multiple times a day, 'Why isn't Poison touring in 2025 now?' Super simple answer, Bret doesn't want to."

Rockett's post came three months after he confirmed the band’s plan to tour in 2025 when he wrote on social media in June, “Poison will be touring in 2025. As usual, there will be no backing tracks. Live, raw and uncut. Warts and all."

Rockett then followed up with a new message to clarify the situation: "People, I never said that Bret is cancelling the 2025 tour. It didn't get booked. I said the reason Poison isn't touring in 2025 is because Bret doesn't want to. Doesn't matter what the reason for him is as far as what I said. I'm simply telling you why so that CC, Bobby or myself doesn't get blamed. It isn't dirt. It isn't a fight. Just the facts, ma'am. Surmise what you want from it. You will anyway! Sorry, but tired of the, 'CC must be back on the sauce' crap. It's not true at all."