BRET MICHAELS On Possibility Another POISON Headline Tour - "We Do A Couple Of Years Solo, Then We'll Go Out And Do 35 Or 40 Dates With Poison" (Video)

During a Q&A session on the Rock Legends Cruise XI, Poison frontman Bret Michaels hinted the band will do another headline tour. Speaking with Eddie Trunk in February on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, Michaels said "We're gonna bring all the Poison greatest hits reunion and make it part of what Parti-Gras (solo tour) is. We'll make it the Poison reunion Parti-Gras and bring a lot of great bands and just without a doubt unleash all those Poison greatest hits."

Following are Michaels' comments during the Rock Legends Cruise XI Q&A, which can be viewed below:

"We’ve known each other since we’ve been in junior high school. I wouldn’t be here without Bobby or Rikki or C.C. And then, as you go along, we’ve been together a long time... still great friends. If anyone saw The Stadium Tour, that was a party. And when you’re out there with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett, you’re talking A-plus awesomeness. And we just came out and brought it. For me, what it is, we do a couple of years solo, and then we’ll go out and do 35 or 40 dates with Poison. And we set it up, we schedule it.”