BRET MICHAELS, QUEENSRŸCHE To Headline 10th Anniversary Edition Of RockTember Music Festival; LITA FORD, VIXEN And Others Confirmed
February 7, 2023, 17 minutes ago
The 10th anniversary edition of the RockTember Music Festival is schedule for September 8 - 9, 2023 at Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater in Hinckley, Minnesota.
Acts confirmed for the festival include:
Friday, September 9: Queensrÿche, KIX, FireHouse, Ted Poley, Resist & Bite, Tuff, SIIN.
Saturday, September 8: Bret Michaels, Orianthi, Slaughter, Lita Ford, Vixen, Eric Martin with Trixter, Jetboy.
Compete festival details can be found here.