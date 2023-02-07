BRET MICHAELS, QUEENSRŸCHE To Headline 10th Anniversary Edition Of RockTember Music Festival; LITA FORD, VIXEN And Others Confirmed

February 7, 2023, 17 minutes ago

news hard rock heavy metal rocktember music festival

The 10th anniversary edition of the RockTember Music Festival is schedule for September 8 - 9, 2023 at Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater in Hinckley, Minnesota.

Acts confirmed for the festival include:

Friday, September 9: Queensrÿche, KIX, FireHouse, Ted Poley, Resist & Bite, Tuff, SIIN.

Saturday, September 8: Bret Michaels, Orianthi, Slaughter, Lita Ford, Vixen, Eric Martin with Trixter, Jetboy.

Compete festival details can be found here.



