BRET MICHAELS, QUEENSRŸCHE To Headline 10th Anniversary Edition Of RockTember Music Festival; LITA FORD, VIXEN And Others Confirmed

The 10th anniversary edition of the RockTember Music Festival is schedule for September 8 - 9, 2023 at Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater in Hinckley, Minnesota.

Acts confirmed for the festival include:

Friday, September 9: Queensrÿche, KIX, FireHouse, Ted Poley, Resist & Bite, Tuff, SIIN.

Saturday, September 8: Bret Michaels, Orianthi, Slaughter, Lita Ford, Vixen, Eric Martin with Trixter, Jetboy.

Compete festival details can be found here.