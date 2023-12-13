BRET MICHAELS Reveals The Real Heartbreak Behind POISON Classic "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" - "A Feeling Like You Want To Throw Up"; Video
December 13, 2023, an hour ago
AXS TV has shared a clip from the classic 2019 interview, in which Bret Michaels of Poison fame talks about the origin of the band's immortal ballad, "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," the deep personal connections behind his songs "Unbroken" and "Something to Believe In," and more.
