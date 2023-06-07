BRET MICHAELS Sells Calabasas Estate For $6.25 Million; Photos

According to TMZ, Bret Michaels has officially sold his Los Angeles-area home... "and he'll have a hard time finding a thorn on this rose of a transaction for his bottom line."

Says TMZ: "The Poison lead singer closed the deal on his Calabasas oasis, snatching $6.25 million for the place. We don't know how much dough he poured into the property after buying it in 2020 as an investment - but he paid just under $4.8 mil, so seems like he's in line for a decent profit!

"Bret's home is well worth the price tag - aside from its 5,950 sq. feet, it has one of the best views in the community, giving folks a great look at the city lights, golf courses, and the nearby mountains.

"Outside entertaining will be awesome for the new owner ... Bret stacked it with a custom pool, spa and gazebo. Inside amenities include a billiards room and a gym."

Read more, and see photos of the home, at TMZ.com.

Last month, Michaels purchased a vacation home, an impressive 5-bedroom estate in Westlake Village, outside of L.A., for $5,471,000. Read all about it, and view a photo gallery of Michaels' new home, here.