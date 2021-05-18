BRET MICHAELS Shows Off His FUNKO Pop! Figure; Video

Funko, the world’s leading pop culture consumer products brand and creators of the wildly popular Pop! Vinyl collection, have partnered with legendary pop culture and music superstar Bret Michaels to create his first-ever, limited edition Pop! Vinyl figure. The Bret Michaels collectible Pop! reflects Michaels’ iconic likeness and style.

Michaels shows off his figure below:

With consumer demand for Michaels’ products always at a high, there will also be a coveted “Chase Pop!” figure, in addition to the planned primary Funko Pop!. This unique collectible, sought after by both hardcore Funko collectors and pop culture fans alike, will see an adaptation and inclusion of Bret’s signature cowboy hat look.

As Michaels has done with previous brand partners, he remained hands-on throughout the creation and design process with Funko, who collaborated with Epic Rights, the licensing agent.

Michaels’ Pop! Vinyl will be available in June. The limited-edition figures, and the Chase Pops, will be available directly on ShopBretMichaels.com. Michaels’ online store is the only place to find gift bundles, including Bret’s bestselling book Auto-Scrap-Ography, as well as personally signed figurines which are sure to create a collecting frenzy for an even more limited version of the highly desired Pop! Vinyl.

Speaking with Bionic Buzz, Michaels commented on the collaboration: "I feel like I'm a human Addams Family, a Munster. I'm, like, I look like that every day. You know the Munsters thought they were totally normal? The Addams Family? I'm like a Halloween costume that actually looks like this every day. Honest to God, it's an honour."