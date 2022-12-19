BRET MICHAELS Stars In Monday Night Football Commercial For ESPN

With the help of Packers fan Brian Baumgartner – famously known as Kevin Malone from "The Office" – and Bret Michaels – most-notably known as lead singer for the rock band, Poison – ESPN brings fans a star-studded collaboration centered around tonight's Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers matchup.

In the following video, Bret Michaels shares what it was like filming the promo spot, which can be seen below.

According to Lily Blum of EPSN Front Row, ESPN’s Creative Content Unit (CCU) brought a wintery mix and some Wisconsin beer brats to a home in Encino, California, last week to shoot Monday Night Football’s Week 15 open.

“We wanted to highlight the juxtaposition of the two cities, Los Angeles and Green Bay, especially in the month of December,” said Sammy Silver, Director, ESPN CCU. “The Winter Tundra and La La Land – the land of sunshine.”

“This time of year, a Green Bay Packers fan living in Los Angeles is likely dreaming of watching a Packers game with cheese curds, friends, family, and of course, snow,” said Silver. “All while lounging in their pool in the Southern California sunshine.”

The CCU team enlisted the help of Joanne Strange, Music Operations Supervisor, to help pick the perfect anthem for the piece. Strange suggested “Nothin’ But A Good Time” – a signature song for Bret Michaels.

According to Michaels, “This was a party from the word ‘go.’ I had my family there, friends there, Packers fans, Rams fans – and we just threw a party.”

Hot off the heels of a massive stadium tour with his band Poison, for the first time ever, Bret Michaels is hitting the road for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 Parti Gras Tour. Michaels has created this tour with a Mardi Gras feel in celebration of his great fans and hit music. The renowned rockstar will bring a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of all killer, no filler hits featuring special guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship with special appearances from Steve Augeri (former lead singer of Journey) and Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), plus a nightly surprise guest to rock your world.

Presented by Live Nation, the 12-city limited date run kicks off on Thursday, July 13 at the one and only Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI; known for its epic concerts and parties, going on to make stops across the US including at The Pavilion at Star Lake, in his birthplace of Pittsburgh (PA), Holmdel (NJ), Tinley Park (IL), Tampa (FL), and more before wrapping up in Charlotte (NC) at PNC Music Pavilion on August 6. The tour promises to be a modern day throwback to epic tailgate parties, positive energy, and a much needed nothing but a good vibe.

“After seeing Bret bring the party in every market of The Stadium Tour, this past year, we are looking forward to more of his ‘nothing, but a good vibe, high-energy performing’ on The Parti-Gras Tour next summer,” said Rick Franks, Global Touring Live Nation.

Michaels states, “I created Parti-Gras as a sincere and grateful thank you to the fans, friends, and family who have rocked with me over the years. I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music, and all the bands will deliver sing-a-long hit after hit songs. Your voice will be hoarse after an epic, big, fun stage show.“

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at LiveNation.com. VIP Meet & Greet Tickets are available for Parti-Gras at BretMichaels.com.

Tour dates:

July

13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

23 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

28 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

29 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August

4 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

5 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion