BRET MICHAELS The Singer Meets BRET MICHAELS The Dog - "Such A Good Day For My Soul," Says POISON Frontman

The Nebraska Humane Society took to social media yesterday to share the post below, stating, "We're so excited that Bret Michaels finally got to meet Bret Michaels! In case you're looking for your own mini-me, here's a few more huskies + husky mixes that would love to be named after you. Or, yknow, go home with you at least.

"These pups are either currently available or will be soon, so feel free to stop by the shelter or look for them on the website! Not into huskies? That's okay! They're not for everybody. Lucky for you we have lots of other dogs available for adoption. See all of them here."



According to KLKN-TV, the husky gained prominence last month when he donated blood to an anemic kitten. Michaels heard about it and decided to adopt him.

Bret also shared a post, writing, "Such a good day for my soul, to hang out with Li’l Bret Junior 🐶 Stay tuned today for a little fun video, and the journey of good times (and a good bandana) as he gets acclimated, healthy and is running around like crazy."🤘



(Photo - Nebraska Humane Society Facebook)