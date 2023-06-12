BRIAN JOHNSON Performs AC/DC Classics "Back In Black" And "You Shook Me All Night Long" With Singer / Songwriter SAM FENDER In Newcastle (Video)

On June 10th, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson hit the stage at English singer / songwriter Sam Fender's hometown show in Newcastle. They performed the AC/DC classics "Back In Black" and "You Shook Me All Night Long" in front of 50,000 fans. Fan-flmed video can be viewed below.

Planet Rock recently reported that Brian Johnson says there’s an “eagerness” within the AC/DC camp to finally embark on a tour in support of their 2020 album, Power Up.

The band's appearance at the Power Trip mega-festival in California this coming October will be their first live show in over seven years.

Speaking to the Fuelling Around podcast, Johnson strongly hinted that the Power Trip performance might pave the way for more AC/DC shows. He explained that AC/DC were primed to bring Power Up to the masses shortly before the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020.

“I’m so excited because three years ago we did get together (before) Power Up the album came out,” Johnson said. “We started to rehearse in Amsterdam. Phil (Rudd) was back on drums, I had this new earpiece that we’d invented. It was fantastic. Honestly, I’ve never heard the band so tight. For three weeks, I think we had one day off because we wanted to be there in each other’s company. We f---ed up a few words, chords and just got them tight again and then our tour manager came up and said: ‘Hey listen guys, we’ve got this thing, it’s called the Chinese Flu or some kind of s---, just go home for six weeks and we’ll meet again in London’. You know what happened there. Angus (Young) and Phil, New Zealand and Australia just wouldn’t let them out for months and months afterwards.”

Brian added: “It does take a lot of time to get a band like AC/DC together again. Most of the crew were out working with other people. Trying to get those guys back together again was tough but I’ve got my fingers crossed - everything is going ok. The most important thing about it all is the eagerness we all feel, the juices are running again.”

Read more at PlanetRock.co.uk.

A massive wall of sound will emerge in the desert this fall at the world’s greatest live music destination Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA with the arrival of Power Trip. It’s a three-day historic event set for October 6, 7 and 8 that will bring together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).

This unique night-time desert setting with unmatched concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double-billed headlining performances. This is the most rocking line-up to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for an unforgettable weekend escape.

