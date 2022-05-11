BRIAN JOHNSON Recalls Covering AC/DC Before He Joined The Band - "The First Thing We Did Was Learn ‘Whole Lotta Rosie' After I Saw It On Television"; Video

In a new interview with ABC News, legendary AC/DC singer Brian Johnson talks about the first time he saw AC/DC with Bon Scott (watch below).

"There was a program called Rock Goes To College which was pretty adventurous for the BBC. And I turned it on and it was like the first time I saw a Little Richard! I just went “What the hell is that?!’ It was Angus (Young) just at his peak. I think he was 22 or 23. But Bon was born to sing. Just this guy with a big smile on his face you know, you just fell instantly in love with this band."

Johnson continues to reminisce: "I was in a little band at the time (Geordie) playing in the clubs and the first thing we did was learn a ‘Whole Lotta Rosie' after I saw it on television. We bought the record (Let There Be Rock) and we started to do a few songs off of it on in the clubs."

In a world exclusive, Australian Story unravels the legend of AC/DC frontman Bon Scott, who was on the verge of becoming an international rock star when he died at age 33.

For the first time ever, the program has been granted access to Bon’s family and friends who provide fresh insights into his vulnerabilities and state of mind leading up to his untimely death in London in 1980.

The program features the first interview with Bon’s younger brother Derek and is introduced by Brian Johnson, Bon’s successor with the band.

Bruce Howe, a former bandmate who shared a house with Bon for five years, noticed a big change when he last saw him in late 1979.

“He wasn’t bubbly and laughing. Maybe he’d come to the state where he’d achieved his dream, he found his holy grail, but found that his holy grail might have looked like an empty goblet,” he told the program.

To this day, Bon Scott is considered one of the world’s best rock and roll singers.