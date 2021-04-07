BRIAN JOHNSON's Pre-AC/DC Band GEORDIE Performs "Goodbye Love" On Pop '75; Video

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson has released the rare video below, in which his band Geordie performs "Goodbye Love" live on Pop '75, a music program that aired in West Germany from 1974 to 1979 and originally broadcast on the SWR and HR networks.

Watch more rare Geordie performance videos below:

The clip below features an extract from the Nick Mason episode of A Life On The Road. The Pink Floyd drummer arrived by helicopter and took Brian Johnson for a spin in his £40M Ferrari 250 GTO - the car that helped finance Pink Floyd's 1987 Momentary Lapse Of Reason tour.<

Mason also treated Johnson to an exclusive look at his amazing car collection, as part of A Life On The Road, Season One.