BRIAN JOHNSON Says BON SCOTT Helped Him Write AC/DC Classic From The Grave; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Today’s track is like rollin’ thunder. And it comes at you just like a hurricane. It’s a powerful, heavy hitting anthem, and designed to blow you away. 'Hells Bells' by AC/DC. But in spite of that, it was actually written as a tribute to a fallen frontman, Bon Scott. Brian Johnson came into the band with some big shoes to fill as Angus Young and his brother Malcom Young, along with uber producer Mutt Lange, created the biggest selling rock record ever, Back In Black. Charged with writing the lyrics to this rock epitaph on the tight deadline of just one day, Brian Johnson found himself paralyzed with writer’s block. But after some unexpected inspiration and spooky, supernatural experience, his fortunes began to improve. He felt like he received some help from the grave, then later the band had a 1 ton bell commissioned to get the right sound for the song... the story is coming up next on Professor Of Rock."

(Bon Scott photo - Philip Morris)