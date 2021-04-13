BRIAN JOHNSON Shares More Classic 70's TV Performance Videos From Pre-AC/DC Band GEORDIE
April 13, 2021, 40 minutes ago
AC/DC singer Brian Johnson continues to share more rare video footage, in which his band Geordie performs on various television programs in the 1970's. Watch below:
Watch more recently released Geordie performance videos below:
Morrow Avon Books will publish the hardcover edition of AC/DC singer Brian Johnson's new autobiography, The Lives Of Brian: AC/DC, Me, And The Making Of Back In Black, on October 26.
Says Brian: "I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. I’ve gone from choirboy to rock ‘n’ roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… The Lives of Brian is coming October 26th."
Pre-order here, and watch a video trailer below: