BRIAN MAY - "I Think If People See QUEEN On A Record Label, They Still Want It To Be Freddie Singing... It Could Be Jesus Christ On It, But They’d Still Want Freddie"

In an extensive interview with Guitar World, Queen guitarist Brian May reflects on his career highs and lows, songwriting with late vocalist Freddie Mercury, and 50 years of trailblazing guitar playing.

During the chat, May was asked if there could ever be a Queen studio album with the band's current frontman, Adam Lambert.

“Well, we have been in the studio," says Brian. "We did knock a few ideas around in the middle of one of those tours. But it just never quite reached the place where we felt it was going to be right. So we haven’t pursued it so far. That’s all I can tell you.

“So I really don’t know. But I think there’s a bit of a barrier there. I think if people see Queen on a record label, they still want it to be Freddie singing. It could be Jesus Christ on it, but they’d still want Freddie, and I don’t blame people for that. There are people on Instagram who get annoyed with me: ‘Why are you still carrying on without Freddie?’ And I go, ‘Don’t tell me what to do! I do what I feel that I should be doing.’

“There are people who feel like we shouldn’t even be going on stage without Freddie. But I think that would have been very sad, and it’s not what Freddie would have wanted either. He would have wanted us to continue developing. And of course, because we are continuing and developing, it keeps that legacy alive."

Queen have announced that The Official 77th Freddie Mercury Birthday Party is scheduled for September 2 at Casino Barriere in Montreux, Switzerland. Tickets are on sale now, here.

A message from Queen states: "The live entertainment this year will come from the UK's Live Killers, who will be performing Queen's 1973 debut album in its entirety, plus deep cuts and classic hits. All those who purchase a ticket will be entered into a draw to win a personalized framed presentation disc of Queen's 1973 debut album signed by Roger Taylor and Brian May. All profits from the event go to The Mercury Phoenix Trust - Fighting AIDS Worldwide.

"From August 31 - September 3, further free activities and live music will be organized near the statue by Montreux Celebration. More information at montreuxcelebration.com."