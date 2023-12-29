BRIAN MAY & ROGER TAYLOR Explain How QUEEN's Live Show Changed In The 21st Century - "I'm Surprised How Close To The Glory Days The Last Tour Was"; Video
December 29, 2023, an hour ago
Queen have released the 45th episode in their series, The Greatest Live. Watch below.
A message reveals: "In an exclusive interview, Brian May and Roger Taylor explain how the Queen live show has changed in the 21st Century, and the tricky balance of embracing new technology while retaining the more traditional aspects that Queen fans know and love. From a sea of mobile phones to flaming drum stools, all is revealed in Queen The Greatest Live."