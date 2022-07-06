BRIAN SLAGEL To Host First In-Person Tour Of Metal Blade Museum In Las Vegas; Video Tour, Part 2 Streaming

Metal Blade Records continues its 40th Anniversary Celebration in 2022 with a slew of new events and a kickass exhibit. The fiercely independent label that launched Metallica, Slayer, Armored Saint, Cannibal Corpse, Amon Amarth, and dozens more iconic heavy metal bands, invites fans to live shows in Brooklyn, New York, and Las Vegas, Nevada, home to the Metal Blade Museum, a specially curated exhibit stocked with timeless memorabilia and artifacts spanning the label’s history, from 1982 through the present day.

Metal Blade Records founder Brian Slagel (pictured above) will personally host the first tour of the Metal Blade Museum for 20 ticket holders at noon on Wednesday, July 20. Get tickets here.

Technical death metal merchants Rivers Of Nihil headline the first Metal Blade Records 40th show on August 6 at Brooklyn's famed St. Vitus venue, with a DJ set from Revocation's Dave Davidson. Only a limited number of tickets will be available to the public.

Sacred Reich, an integral part of the thrash movement still churning out classics on Metal Blade, tops the bill on September 17 at The Space in Las Vegas. A Metal Blade Records 40th show at the Las Vegas House Of Blues on October 5 will feature a major headlining act to be announced later this summer. Tickets here.

At these events celebrating the label’s history, Metal Blade will raffle 40th Anniversary swag bags. Fans can purchase celebratory shirts and other merchandise, including the “decade” themed tees launched alongside the Metal Blade 40th Playlists, collected here.

Part 2 of a special video tour of the Metal Blade Museum is now available. Watch two segments below: