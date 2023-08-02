BRIAN SLAGEL To Open Metal Blade Museum Doors To Fans On August 19

Brian Slagel (pictured above) is once more opening up the doors to the Metal Blade Records Museum, located in Las Vegas, NV. The museum will be opening up to ticket holders on Saturday, August 19 and open up every Saturday thereafter.

Lizzy Borden will be present on Saturday, August 19 to take a stroll through the museum himself! Hours of operation are 12 PM to 5 PM, PT and tickets are available here.

* ticket holders will be informed of the museum address after purchase

Founded upon owner Brian Slagel's enduring drive to find great bands and get their music out to as many people as possible, since 1982 Metal Blade has brought wave after wave of powerful, innovative, and often genre-defining music to the ever-hungry metal masses. It is this ethos that has seen Metal Blade build up a stunning and diverse catalog, weather the various storms facing any independent label, and in an age of declining record sales boast the most successful years of its existence as it celebrates its fourth decade.

Metal Blade Records launched Metallica, Slayer, Armored Saint, Fates Warning, GWAR, Cannibal Corpse, Amon Amarth, Whitechapel, The Black Dahlia Murder, Cattle Decapitation, and dozens more genre giants, shaping four decades and counting of hard rock, metal, and extreme music culture. Brian Slagel worked as a record store clerk when he founded Metal Blade in 1982, reserving a spot for a young Lars Ulrich on his Metal Massacre compilation series. Metal Blade grew from humble beginnings in Los Angeles to become an international powerhouse, selling millions of albums while remaining fiercely independent. In 2017, Slayer's Kerry King inducted the label into the Hall of Heavy Metal History. Slagel's For the Sake of Heaviness: The History of Metal Blade Records arrived the same year.