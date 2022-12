Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake) has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Another bad ass solo by Dimebag!πŸ’₯πŸ”₯ 'I’m Broken' by Pantera. I doubled this... used my @Blackstaramps Fly 3 and my 5150 β€œI”. Also used my @DeanGuitarsVideos ML... RIP DIME!"

Tichy previously released the video below, performing Dimebag solo from Pantera's "A New Level":