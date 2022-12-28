BRIAN TICHY Performs EDDIE VAN HALEN's Solo From VAN HALEN's "You’re No Good"; Video

Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake) has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Edward Van Halen’s 'You’re No Good' solo from 1979! Opening track to VH II! Maybe not enough of an opening barn burner (I think 'Somebody Get Me A Doc' or 'Light Up The Sky' should have opened the LP, but, what a crazy, kick ass solo!

…Wang bar blues bend dives, with little funky theme licks in between, tapping frenzies, more awesome rhythmic taps and bends that are just so “Eddie”, muted-harmonic pull-offs, and a behind-the-right-hand held tap / left hand position change (last lick of the solo)! Not sure if EVH ever did that one before or after!

I used the black-n-white striped #evh guitar (which I got in November and absolutely love as my first guitar was a Kramer with a Floyd and I used to go mental working on Floyd techniques back in the day)… Also used my 5150 “1”. I added some verb and delay to the track and cut out some high highs, and boosted a little bit of mids.

It can be real frustrating not nailing everything nuance, as I know all the DLR VH stuff in my head as well as anything… but I ain’t EVH, not even close, and it’s just fun to get in the ball park and learn some new licks, tricks, and techniques! The most fun is when you actually figure out something new, like this whole solo! Most of it sounded other-worldly to me my whole life, so digging into it, picking out details, and “almost” getting it right, is very satisfying! EVH rules!"

Tichy previously released the videos below, performing Dimebag's solos from Pantera's "I'm Broken", and "A New Level":