Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake) has released the new video below, performing the guitar solo from "Baker Street", Gerry Rafferty's classic single, lifted from the City To City album, released in 1978. Watch below.

Says Brian: "This solo rules! This song rules! The Raf rules! πŸ’₯πŸŽ‰πŸŽŠπŸ”₯ Hugh Burns on gtr! Raphael Ravenscroft on sax!"