BRIAN TICHY Performs RANDY RHOADS' Guitar Solo From OZZY OSBOURNE Classic "I Don't Know"; Video

Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake) has released the new video below, performing Randy Rhoads' guitar solo from Ozzy Osbourne's "I Don't Know".

Says Brian: "Here's one more in honour of the legend Randy Rhoads! The amazing 'I Don't Know' solo! Doug Aldrich kindly lent me his badass Les Paul yesterday (thank you Doug) so I could try to play this on a proper Randy-vibe guitar. I haven’t worked on this solo’s details since like high school, so a large chunk of the licks are fairly new, and I'm still trying to lock them in here, as I learned most of them incorrectly back then. But it’s always fun to go back and revisit songs that were so important when getting into guitar! This was my first exposure to Randy as they played 'I Don't Know' on the radio during an interview break with Ozzy in 1980. The main riff, Randy's tone and fire, the vocal melody… I loved every second of it and bought Blizzard Of Ozz the next day! This is what made me, a drummer in 7th grade, want to also play guitar for real! I'm totally self taught but I just love the power of an electric guitar! Randy rules!" 💥💥💥