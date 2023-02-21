BRIAN TICHY Plays Along To VAN HALEN's "I'm The One"; Video

Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake) has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"From Feb 1. I sent this to a friend to show where I’m at with it. Couple mistakes, etc. I tried the following week to actually track it for real, and kept falling short. I’ll get it together soon... maybe tonight!



"I’ve also played drums to this track on video so the goal is to put this performance in the same video as the drum play along so I can be Mr. “Look At Me! I’m On Drums & Guitar Playing A VH Song!” But I’m not so into video editing and all that, so it’s a bit of a chore. But, I put the time in so, might as well get it together. But man, it’s time to dedicate this kind of time to recording new music!

"But, challenging yourself to learn songs you love by amazing musicians only makes you better, and I’m decades behind what I should be capable of... Plus, if I don’t promote my guitar playing, then no one knows what I’ve spent most of my life doing besides drums, and I don’t like that something I’ve dedicated so much time to sits on the back burner indefinitely! Ha... like, I didn’t practice all these years to not try to make a thing of it!

"Hope u dig it…. The real take and video will be done soon!" 👍🏼🎊🎉🥁