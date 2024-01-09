BRIAN TICHY - "When EDDIE VAN HALEN Did This On MTV Back In Like ‘86, I Was Blown Away!"; Video

Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake) has released the new video below, along with the following message...

"Who likes elephants? Another amazing sound invented by Eddie Van Halen! It never ends with him! (Filmed back on Sept. 1 in Vancouver while on tour. Stumbled across it looking for another vid..) Not that any of this matters! Haha… What’s more important is hitting the harmonics in the correct order; 5th fret G string, 7th fret B string, 12th fret E string, creating dissonance with the G, F# and E harmonics sounding all together with the volume off. Then quickly dip the wang bar and as you raise it, also raise the volume…. And there ya go! You’re an elephant! Yes I’m sure all you guitarists know this, but it’s so badass. When EVH did this on MTV back in like ‘86, I was blown away!" 👍🏼🎉💥