BRIDEAR Announce New Live Album; “Ghoul” Single Streaming

Japanese metal band Bridear release their first-ever live album on February 17, via Setsuzoku Records. Recorded in front of a capacity crowd on September 10, 2022 at Boston Music Room in London on the band’s Decide To Survive tour, it’s the first Bridear album to feature new guitarist Moe and is available to pre-order at orionlive.co.uk.

The album has been mixed and mastered by legendary metal producer / engineer Fredrik Nordström (In Flames, At The Gates, Opeth, Dream Evil) at the famous Studio Fredman in Gothenburg, Sweden and features 13 tracks from across the band’s decade-long career.

It perfectly demonstrates Bridear’s blending of traditional heavy metal with progressive arrangements, stunning technical prowess and addictive pop-rock hooks. Brimming with big riffs Aegis Of London… Live! showcases the band’s irresistible melodic sensibilities alongside the kind of furious thrash passages that only the most talented metal bands can achieve.

The first taste of the live album is the high-octane “Ghoul”, a tantalising representation of the band’s masterful live musicianship alongside sounds of the rabid fanbase which they command effortlessly at the show.

Lead singer Kimi comments, "We are so excited to release our first live album! All of the fire and energy from London can be shared with everyone."

Bassist Haru continues, “London is an important city for us, and the UK has such an important metal tradition! This is where we knew we could capture the true excitement of a Bridear show."

Tracklisting:

“Side Of A Bullet”

“Daybreak”

“The Moment”

“Ray Of Chaos”

“Brave New World Revisited”

“Helix”

“Dimensions”

“Ignite”

“Light In The Dark”

“Determination”

“Ghoul”

“Bloody Bride”

“Again”

“Ghoul”: