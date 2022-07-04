BRING ME THE HORIZON Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Bring Me The Horizon performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 26. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Bring Me The Horizon recently announced North American headline tour dates, produced by Live Nation, with shows kicking off late September through October, including arena shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center (Sept. 24) and Los Angeles’s Kia Forum (Oct. 6). Support for the dates includes Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain. The band will also make appearances at Louisville’s Louder Than Life Festival, Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation, Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival and Las Vegas’s When We Were Young Festival.

Tour dates:

September

22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival *

24 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ~

25 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E Arena ~*

27 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ~

28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium ~

30 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena ~

October

1 - New Orleans, LA - Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation ~*

3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall ~

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum ~

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre ~

9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ~

14 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena ~

15 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ~

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center ~

18 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ~

20 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium ~

22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

~ w/ Knocked Loose, grandson, siiickbrain

* not a Live Nation produced show

(Photo - Reece Owen)