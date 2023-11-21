BRIT FLOYD Add Special Guests For Final Shows Of “50 Years Of Dark Side” Tour

Brit Floyd, currently in the midst of their multi-city “50 Years Of Dark Side Tour” of North America, will wrap the 2023 dates with some very special guests for the tour’s final three shows. Pink Floyd Alum Durga McBroom and Scott Page, Harry Waters (Roger Waters’ son and piano and Hammond player) and PJ Olsson (lead vocalist of Alan Parsons Live Project) will join The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Experience in Phoenix, AZ (November 28), Los Angeles, CA (November 30) and Ventura, CA (December 1).

The 50 Years Of Dark Side tour features over two and a half hours of Pink Floyd music encompassing the band’s iconic career. Brit Floyd’s team have created a show that includes state-of-the-art visuals (lights, lasers, and animation) which are all presented with immersive soundscapes and virtuosic musicianship. When the tour wraps, the 50 Years Of Dark Side trek will have encompassed more than 108 dates with return stops in many markets, alongside first-ever performances in other markets. The Dark Side Of The Moon, released in 1973, is one of the most critically acclaimed albums of all time and includes Pink Floyd’s iconic single "Money."

Up next for Brit Floyd is a massive 2024 90-city tour of North America, plus shows in 45 cities in the UK, and Europe to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s Pulse and The Division Bell albums. Additional details to be announced.

Formed in 2011, Brit Floyd consists of performances supported by an immense, immaculately curated state-of-the-art production, reverently emulating the stunning soundscapes and visuals of Pink Floyd’s iconic catalog. Brit Floyd is a celebration of authenticity, featuring musicians handpicked by Damian Darlington. The 2023 touring band includes Darlington (Guitarist, Vocalist and Musical Director), Ian Cattell (Vocals, Bass), Edo Scordo (Guitars, Vocals), Matt Riddle (Keyboards, Synths, Hammond, Vocals), Arran Ahmun (Drums, Percussions), Ryan Saranich (Saxophone, Percussions, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards), Randy Cooke (Drums and Percussion), Canadian Idol Winner Eva Avila (Lead and Backing Vocals), Genevieve Little (Backing Vocals), Jessie Lee Houllier (Backing Vocals) and Robyn Cage (Backing Vocals). Historically, the shows have featured guest appearances from musicians from Pink Floyd's studio and road line-ups: bassist/vocalist Guy Pratt joined Brit Floyd onstage at the Echo Arena in Liverpool in 2013 and Pink Floyd saxophonist/guitarist Scott Page has performed with the band on numerous occasions, as have Pink Floyd backing vocalists Roberta Freeman and Durga McBroom.

Brit Floyd’s remaining 2023 dates:

November

21 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

22 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts

24 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

26 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Youtube Theatre

December

1 - Ventura CA - Ventura Theater

(Photo - Patrick Kealey)