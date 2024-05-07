BRIT FLOYD Announce UK Dates For "Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary World Tour"

There’s more exciting news from Brit Floyd, The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Experience. They not only kick off the second leg of their 2024 P-U-L-S-E World Tour - Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's Division Bell + Greatest Hits later this month in the US (May 16) - they have now confirmed plans for 2025 in the UK (which include return stops in some cities they’ll visit later this year).

Brit Floyd are calling next year’s trek the “Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary World Tour”. These shows will mark Brit Floyd’s biggest and most spectacular production to date, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s classic album Wish You Were Here.

Look for the tour to get underway February 19, 2025 in the UK in Manchester. The initial run of dates also includes stops in Glasgow, London and Liverpool before wrapping in Birmingham on March 9.

“Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary World Tour” will mark Brit Floyd’s biggest and most spectacular production to date, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s classic album Wish You Were Here. Widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute experience, this show covers some of the bands most beloved songs - complete with a stunning laser and light show, iconic circular screen, inflatables and theatrics. Wish You Were Here features four of the Pink Floyd’s most loved songs, “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Welcome To The Machine,” “Have A Cigar” and, of course, the titular track.

Taking to the stage to perform - note for note, powerful renditions of all these classic Pink Floyd tracks - are long time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington and bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell, as well as the other expert musicians that have joined the ranks of Brit Floyd over the course of the last decade.

“Getting the band back on to a proper tour on their own turf in the UK since the pandemic presented some unforeseen challenges,” says Palladium Entertainment’s Andy Robbins. “We are very much looking forward to returning to the UK and giving the fans some truly special shows next year.”

The band’s current P-U-L-S-E World Tour includes North American dates from May-July before heading overseas for shows in Europe and the UK starting in September. For the current list of tour dates, including Europe and the UK, go here. This monumental celebration of musical history - presented by Palladium Entertainment - will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album, The Division Bell.

Tickets for Brit Floyd’s 2025 shows can be purchased via the group’s website or through Ticketmaster.