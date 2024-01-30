BRIT FLOYD To Launch 2024 P-U-L-S-E World Tour In February

Brit Floyd will kick off their 2024 P-U-L-S-E World Tour - celebrating the 30th anniversary of Pink Floyd's Division Bell + Greatest Hits - with an initial 41-date North American trek launching February 29 in Hamilton, ON.

The tour’s first leg will include stops in New York City (March 15, The Palladium), Boston (March 24, Orpheum), and multiple nights in Milwaukee and Atlantic City before wrapping April 24 in Memphis at the Orpheum Theatre; some performances will include special guests Harry Waters and Durga McBroom (see full itinerary below).

A second run of dates will follow from May-July and includes an already sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado (additional details are TBA). Brit Floyd will then head overseas for shows in Europe and UK in the fall. This monumental celebration of musical history - presented by Palladium Entertainment - will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album, The Division Bell.

Pink Floyd, an unparalleled pioneer in the world of progressive and psychedelic rock, left an indelible mark on the music industry with their groundbreaking sound and captivating live performances. The Division Bell, released in 1994, is a testament to their mastery, and three decades later, its enduring impact continues to resonate with fans old and new.

Brit Floyd P-U-L-S-E is not just a tour; it's a journey through time, a tribute to the timeless artistry of Pink Floyd. Known for their unwavering dedication to recreating the magic of Pink Floyd's music, Brit Floyd is the perfect ensemble to honor The Division Bell. Audiences can expect a breathtaking audiovisual experience that pays homage to the original band's unique blend of music and visual effects.

P-U-L-S-E will captivate fans with a stunning setlist, featuring tracks from The Division Bell, as well as beloved classics from Pink Floyd's extensive discography. Expect to be transported to the heart of Pink Floyd's universe, complete with a state-of-the-art light show, immersive visuals, and the ethereal sounds that define a generation.

To mark the 30th anniversary of The Division Bell, Brit Floyd’s P-U-L-S-E tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for Pink Floyd enthusiasts and music lovers alike. Whether you're a devoted fan of the original band or a newcomer to their mesmerizing sounds, this tour is a must-see event that will leave you in awe.

Tickets for P-U-L-S-E by Brit Floyd can be purchased via the group’s website or through Ticketmaster.

Brit Floyd P-U-L-S-E tour dates:

February

29 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

March

2 - Montreal, QC - Place Des Arts

3 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium (with Durga McBroom)

4 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium (with Durga McBroom)

5 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Center (with Durga McBroom & Harry Waters)

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center (with Harry Waters)

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center (with Harry Waters)

9 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Opera House (with Harry Waters)

10 - Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre (with Harry Waters)

12 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre (with Harry Waters)

14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount (with Harry Waters)

15 - New York, NY - The Palladium (with Harry Waters)

16 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre (with Harry Waters)

17 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium (with Harry Waters)

19 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre

20 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhans Music Hall

22 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

23 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

24 - Boston, MA - Orpheum

26 - Syracuse, NY - Crouse Hinds Theatre

27 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre

29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves Theater

30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves Theater

April

1 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

2 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

3 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

5 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

6 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

7 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

9 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

10 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center

11 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

13 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

14 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

16 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

17 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium

19 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

20 - Miami, FL - Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater

21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

23 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

24 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

(Photo - Iron Mike Savoia)