Britain's HIGHER POWER Signs To Nuclear Blast; "Absolute Bloom" Single And Video Released

Nuclear Blast Records are proud to announce the signing of Leeds, UK-based alternative rock band, Higher Power. The quintet were birthed from the effervescent UK hardcore scene, and through blending elements of shoegaze, grunge, punk, thrash and more have managed to establish themselves as a wholly unique prospect in the world of modern heavy music.

To commemorate their signing to the label, the band have released a brilliantly tongue-in-cheek video for their new single, "Absolute Bloom". The track is a vibrant, hook-laden anthem that sees their penchant for 90's alternative music take the fore.

On "Absolute Bloom", vocalist Jimmy Wizard comments, "I’m super excited to release this song. It’s really personal to me in this transitional period of my life, about wanting a deeper more meaningful connection to the real world and not quite being equipped to do so, but finding hope and figuring it out. The music reflects that with a song that's so big and upbeat.”

Stream the single here, and watch the video below:

Higher Power are currently on tour across the US supporting Neck Deep. Catch the band live at one of the remaining dates for your first opportunity to hear "Absolute Bloom" live. The band also have appearances planned at both Northern Unfest and Outbreak Festival this year. All dates and remaining tickets can be found here.

(Photo - Nat Wood)