British Alt Metal Unit DEFENCES Signs To Long Branch Records; Unveils Video For "The Curse"

Future alternative metal greats Defences present their stunning new single "The Curse". The track follows up strong support in the form of millions of streams across their catalog, and the band from Hertfordshire, UK, is excited to be partnered with Long Branch Records. The release of "The Curse" includes a new music video, available below.

"'The Curse' is a song about feeling like the universe is against you, trying to sabotage your every endeavor despite your best efforts to achieve something," comments singer Cherry Duesbury. "The feeling of being just a little too late, or pipped to the post, and having to start over again. To demonstrate this, it references the individual struggles of trying to be creative in an oversaturated industry, focusing on the internal fortitude required to not only persevere but to enjoy creativity for its own sake. By making these fears and inadequacies into a character, we wanted to show how powerful this feeling of being cursed can seem, and the importance of recognizing and accepting it as part of yourself."

Singer Cherry Duesbury comments on the new video: "The video shoot was really fun - it was the first time Shadow Cherry was on set for anything. She's an idea I've had in my head for some time, so it felt quite surreal to have her come to fruition in front of the camera. A really liberating side of me comes out when I'm made up like that, which I think we've started to capture in this video."

"It was an exciting shoot for us; we hadn't shot a music video for a couple of years. It was our first official shoot with Owen on bass and Will on keys, and we were all stoked to finally bring the ideas we'd been working on to life!"

"We used more props and cool visual elements for this video than I think we ever had before. So many candles, which I really enjoyed! I always have candles lit at home. We're really leaning into the witchy aesthetic for this era, which is right up my street. I was sat in a circle of them for one of the shots, it felt like I was having a seance, I loved it!"

Defences has completed numerous UK tours with multiple sell-out headline shows, not to mention numerous festival appearances including Download, Takedown, Turbulence, and Burn It Down. These shows and releases, combined with the online community being cultivated in their #TheHeart fan page, ensure that the band remains connected with their constantly growing fanbase as they move into their upcoming release.

(Photo courtesy of Fordtography)