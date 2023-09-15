BRITISH LION Feat. IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS Announce 16-Date UK Winter Tour

British Lion, featuring Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, have announced a 16-date UK winter tour to kick off the new year.

The tour will start on January 4 at London’s famed Cart & Horses & Tony Moore's Awake (one man show) will be British Lion's very special guest on the tour. Tickets are on sale now, here.

Steve comments, “We’re all excited to announce an extensive tour of the UK in January, kicking off with a special warm up show at the Cart and Horses in London. Tony Moore's Awake (one man show) will be our very special guest for the tour. Tony was, of course, in Iron Maiden back in 1977 so it is great to have him on the bill. 2024 will also see us make our third appearance on The Monsters Of Rock Cruise in March. We can't wait to see you all out on the road!”

Tour dates:

January

4 - London, UK - Cart & Horses

5 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms

6 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain

7 - Liverpool, UK - Furnace

9 - Aberdeen, UK - Lemon Tree

10 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Rooms

12 - Carlisle, UK - Brickyard

13 - Colchester, UK - Arts Centre

14 - Margate, UK - Ballroom

16 - Merthyr Tydfil, UK - Redhouse Cymru

17 - Frome, UK - Cheese & Grain

18 - Bournemouth, UK - Old Fire Station

20 - Isle Of Wight, UK - Strings Bar & Venue

21 - Gravesend, UK - Leo’s Red Lion

22 - Southend, UK - Chinnerys

23 - Hastings, UK - Black Box

Mar

2-7 - Monsters of Rock Cruise 2024