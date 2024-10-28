BRITISH LION Feat. IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS Announce Latin American Dates

British Lion announces new tour dates in November and December with their first ever shows in Mexico and Colombia, as well as returning to Chile, Argentina and Brazil. Tony Moore’s Awake will be the special guest on all dates.

“We’re really excited to be able to play our first ever shows in Mexico and Colombia, as well as returning to Chile, Argentina and Brazil” says Steve Harris (Iron Maiden). “We’ve had a great time playing gigs across Australia, New Zealand and Japan and the US over the past couple of months, so to continue into Central and South America is going to be a great way to round off 2024 for us,” continues Harris, “We look forward to seeing you all on the tour!”

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, October 30 at 10 AM, local time and can be purchased here.

Dates:

November

19 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Puebla

23 - Bogota, Columbia - Auditorio CEG

26 - Santiago, Chile - RBX

30 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatrito

December

5 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Fabrique

(Photo - John McMurtrie)