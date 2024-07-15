BRITISH LION Feat. IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS Announces First Ever Tour Of Australia, New Zealand And The U.S. West Coast

British Lion announces new tour dates including first-ever tour stops in Australia and New Zealand starting in Perth on August 31st with dates in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and a stop in Auckland, NZ on September 15th. The band will then return to Japan for the first time in six years with shows in Osaka and Tokyo before returning to the U.S. for their long-awaited live debut on the West Coast with shows at San Diego’s Brick By Brick on October 3rd, the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on October 7th, and an appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 10th. Tony Moore’s Awake will be the special guest on all dates with the exception of British Lion’s performance at Aftershock.

"We're really excited to be able to play our first ever shows in Australia and New Zealand” says Steve Harris. “We've been to the U.S. before, but this is our first time to the West Coast! And to top it off,” continues Harris, “we'll also be returning to Japan to complete what I'm sure will be a fantastic tour! We look forward to seeing you all on the road!"

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 18th at 10am local time and can be purchased here.

Dates:

August

31 - Perth, AUS - Magnet House

September

3 - Adelaide, AUS - Lion Arts Factory

5 - Melbourne, AUS - Croxton Bandroom

9 - Brisbane, AUS - The Triffid

11 - Sydney, AUS - Manning

15 - Auckland, NZ - Paraoa Brewing Co

23 - Osaka, JAP - Big Cat

25 - Tokyo, JAP - O-East

October

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

(Photo - John McMurtrie)