BRITISH LION Feat. IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS Play 2023 Sweden Rock Festival; Fan-Filmed Video
June 8, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Earlier today, June 8th, British Lion - the side project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris - performed live at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.
Alongside Harris in British Lion are vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, as well as drummer Simon Dawson.
Catch British Lion on tour at the following shows:
June
12 – Kamienna 12 - Krakow, Poland
16 – Hellfest - Clisson, France
23 – Opium - Dublin, Ireland
29 – Rebellion - Manchester, England
July
2 – Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, England
10 – Q Factory - Amsterdam, Netherlands
14 – Legend - Milan, Italy
19 – Garaje Beat Club - Murcia, Spain
24 – FZW - Dortmund, Germany
30 – Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany