June 8, 2023, 27 minutes ago

BRITISH LION Feat. IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS Play 2023 Sweden Rock Festival; Fan-Filmed Video

Earlier today, June 8th, British Lion - the side project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris - performed live at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

Alongside Harris in British Lion are vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, as well as drummer Simon Dawson.

Catch British Lion on tour at the following shows:

June 
12 – Kamienna 12 - Krakow, Poland 
16 – Hellfest - Clisson, France
23 – Opium - Dublin, Ireland 
29 – Rebellion - Manchester, England 

July 
2 – Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, England 
10 – Q Factory - Amsterdam, Netherlands 
14 – Legend - Milan, Italy 
19 – Garaje Beat Club - Murcia, Spain 
24 – FZW - Dortmund, Germany
30 – Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany



