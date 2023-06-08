BRITISH LION Feat. IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS Play 2023 Sweden Rock Festival; Fan-Filmed Video

Earlier today, June 8th, British Lion - the side project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris - performed live at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

Alongside Harris in British Lion are vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, as well as drummer Simon Dawson.

Catch British Lion on tour at the following shows:

June

12 – Kamienna 12 - Krakow, Poland

16 – Hellfest - Clisson, France

23 – Opium - Dublin, Ireland

29 – Rebellion - Manchester, England

July

2 – Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, England

10 – Q Factory - Amsterdam, Netherlands

14 – Legend - Milan, Italy

19 – Garaje Beat Club - Murcia, Spain

24 – FZW - Dortmund, Germany

30 – Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany