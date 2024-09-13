BRITISH LION - "Thank You, Australia!" (Video)

British Lion have wrapped up their first-ever tour of Australia, moving on to New Zealand this Sunday. They have shared a recap video from the Australian jaunt. Watch below.

"A huge thank you to everyone for making us feel so welcome on our first ever tour in Australia! Until we meet again..."

Following a stop in Auckland, NZ on September 15th, the band will then return to Japan for the first time in six years with shows in Osaka and Tokyo before returning to the U.S. for their long-awaited live debut on the West Coast with shows at San Diego’s Brick By Brick on October 3rd, the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on October 7th, and an appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 10th. Tony Moore’s Awake will be the special guest on all dates with the exception of British Lion’s performance at Aftershock.

"We're really excited to be able to play our first ever shows in Australia and New Zealand” says Steve Harris. “We've been to the U.S. before, but this is our first time to the West Coast! And to top it off,” continues Harris, “we'll also be returning to Japan to complete what I'm sure will be a fantastic tour! We look forward to seeing you all on the road!"

Dates:

September

15 - Auckland, NZ - Paraoa Brewing Co

23 - Osaka, JAP - Big Cat

25 - Tokyo, JAP - O-East

October

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

(Photo - John McMurtrie)