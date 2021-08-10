BROKEN HOPE Joins Psycho Las Vegas; Announces Surprise Swamped In Gore Anniversary Shows

Broken Hope is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their debut album, Swamped In Gore, and in that spirit, will make their first-ever appearance at Pyscho Las Vegas this month, where they will join a lineup of esteemed artists at one of the US’s premier rock and metal music festivals.

In addition to their appearance at Psycho Las Vegas, Broken Hope will also join forces with legendary death metallers Devourment for two special concerts.

“On behalf of Broken Hope, we’re extremely excited to be appearing at Psycho Las Vegas,” says guitarist Jeremy Wagner. “This festival constantly brings only the best in metal and rock of all types and it’s an honor to play amongst such talent - and for the greatest fans. Thanks for having us, Psycho Las Vegas. Also, the Psycho-sponsored shows we’re playing afterward in both San Diego and Los Angeles are going to be unreal! We haven’t hit these markets in YEARS, and what’s even cooler is that we’re also being joined by the incomparable DevourmenT!!! These shows are gonna be sick! Last, we’ve been sitting around wondering if we were going to do anything really special to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our first album ‘Swamped in Gore’…yes, it’s 30 years old this year…and now, thanks to Psycho Las Vegas and these other Psycho-sponsored shows, Broken Hope has a legit reason to celebrate with EVERYONE as we deliver to you all LIVE. See you all soon!”

Broken Hope live:

August

22 – Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas

23 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

24 – Los Angeles, CA – Catch One