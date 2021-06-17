BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER Feat. ELECTRIC MOB, SINISTRA Vocalists Debut "Deadly Sins" Music Video

In the same spirit of the well received Allen/Lande project, which featured a pairing of powerhouse vocalists Russell Allen and Jorn Lande, Frontiers presents a new duets project featuring two Brazilian vocalists, Renan Zonta (Electric Mob) and Nando Fernandes (Sinistra). Under the banner Brother Against Brother, Zonta and Fernandes deliver a brilliant, exciting melodic metal duets album on their self-titled debut, out now.

Watch a video for "Deadly Sins" below, and order/save Brother Against Brother here.

Nando Fernandes says, "Singing with the incredible Renan Zonta was a great honor for me, as I believe he is one of the best vocalists in Brazil today. The difference in timbres, our interpretations, always loaded with a lot of emotion, the incredible melodies, the very well harmonized choirs, make this album another beautiful and striking record for the history of Brazilian and worldwide hard rock and metal!"

Renan Zonta says, "Being involved in this project and getting to sing metal is beyond amazing. Ale is a multi-talented beast, great songwriter, wonderful producer, and one of the biggest hearts I've ever met. Besides that, sharing vocals with the one and only Nando Fernandes is an honor. The man is a Brazilian living legend and his kindness shows why it is not only because of his groundbreaking voice that people love him. Brother Against Brother goes beyond a heavy metal project. It's a soulful heavy emotional part of my career that I will cherish forever."

"Representing Brazil on a record company as important as Frontiers, for me it is a source of great pride, as we are talking about one of the best in the world, and to be alongside true legends in the world rock is truly a dream come true. May this be the first of many others," adds Fernandes.

Conceived by Serafino Perugino, President and A&R director of Frontiers Music Srl, Brother Against Brother is meant to showcase these two amazing vocalists to a larger global audience outside of their homeland of Brazil. Nando Fernandes is one of the most established, popular rock/metal singers in Brazil and he is paired here with one of the hottest vocal talents of the new wave of hard rock bands from the Frontiers label, Renan Zonta of Electric Mob. Together, they are on fire on this magnificent melodic metal album written for them by none other than Alessandro Del Vecchio (Jorn, Revolution Saints, Edge Of Forever).

While Brazil is quite obviously rich in musical talent in the rock and metal world, these two singers are some of the best on the planet and are ready for the world stage. Get ready for one of the most exciting releases of the year in the self-titled debut from Brother Against Brother! Fans of rich, powerful melodic metal and powerful rock and metal vocals will want to have this on their 'must hear' list for 2021.

Tracklisting:

"Two Brothers"

"What If"

"City Of Gold"

"Heaven Sent"

"Haunted Heart"

"Deadly Sins"

"In The Name Of Life"

"Demons In My Head"

"Whispers In Darkness"

"Valley Of The Kings"

"Lost Son"

"Deadly Sins" video:

"Demons In My Head" lyric video:

"Valley Of The Kings" video:

Lineup:

Renan Zonta: vocals, backing vocals

Nando Fernandes: vocals, backing vocals

Alessandro Del Vecchio: bass, keyboards, backing vocals

Jonas Hornqvist: guitars

Michele Sanna: drums