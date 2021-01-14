BROTHERS OF METAL Debut "Chain Breaker" Music Video

January 14, 2021, 7 minutes ago

news heavy metal brothers of metal

Swedish warriors, Brothers Of Metal, have released a video for "Chain Breaker", a track from their sophomore album, Emblas Saga, out ow via AFM Records. Order the album here, and watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Brood Of The Trickster"
"Powersnake"
"Hel"
"Chain Breaker"
"Kaunaz Dagaz"
"Theft Of The Hammer"
"Weaver Of Fate"
"Njord"
"Emblas Saga"
"Brothers Unite"
"One"
"Ride Of The Valkyries"
"To The Skies And Beyond"

"Chain Breaker" video:

"Hel" lyric video:

"One" video:

"Njord" video:



