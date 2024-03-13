BRUCE DICKINSON Achieves His Highest Charting Solo Album In America; The Mandrake Project Lands At #1 In Canada

Bruce Dickinson’s brand-new album, The Mandrake Project, has become a global smash hit with huge chart success already announced across Europe and Latin America, with further major worldwide chart positions to follow this week.

In Germany and Sweden Bruce has topped the album charts, whilst in the UK the album has entered the Official Album Charts at #3, just behind Liam Gallagher & John Squire at #1, and narrowly pipped to the #2 spot by Rod Stewart and Jools Holland with a last-minute Mother’s Day surge of sales.

In the first week of sales in the US, The Mandrake Project enters the Billboard 200 and is Bruce Dickinson’s highest charting solo album, debuting at #5 on both the Top 200 Album Sales and Current Album Sales charts and #1 on both the Current Rock Album Sales and Current Hard Rock Album Sales charts. In Canada the album debuts at #1 on the Top Canadian Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales and Hard Music Album Sales charts concurrently.

Elsewhere the album is already a Top 10 success in many European countries’ national charts including Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and France. And in Latin America’s iTunes charts The Mandrake Project is Top 10 in both Brazil and Mexico, with many more countries following suit in the days to come.

Bruce – pictured above with his No.1 Award in Germany – comments; “I’m delighted that so many people love the record. It’s been incredible to hear directly from so many fans in the countries I’ve visited over the last week or so, and the chart positions are just icing on the cake to be honest. I can now focus on bringing The Mandrake Project & songs from my previous albums to life on the tour next month. See you on the road!”

Featuring the singles "Afterglow Of Ragnarok" and "Rain On The Graves", the ten-track collection has been receiving swathes of critical acclaim, with rave reviews running around the world.

As Bruce Dickinson and his band prepare for a massive headlining tour this spring and summer, with over 40 dates in Mexico, Brazil, the UK and Europe, The Mandrake Project continues to captivate audiences and solidify its place as a monumental release in the world of rock music.

The Mandrake Project is available worldwide on multiple formats. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

"Rain On The Graves" video:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video: