BRUCE DICKINSON Announces New Single "Resurrection Men"; CD Release Includes Live Bonus Tracks

Bruce Dickinson has announced a limited-edition CD release for his new single, "Resurrection Men", out July 26 via BMG and available to pre-order here.

“The surf guitar at the intro – the Dick Dale bit – that’s me!” explains Dickinson about "Resurrection Men", in between dates on his hugely acclaimed first solo tour of Europe in two decades.

“We were just mucking around with the tremolo setting, we put the chords down and I went, ‘Ok, that’s kinda cool!’ It was like, ‘What if Quentin Tarantino made a metal record?’ Then it goes somewhere different, we get a bit heavy, and we did this whole middle section and it was like, ‘Were you just channelling Geezer Butler in another life?’ It was early Sabbath – Behind the Wall of Sleep. Just, ‘Oh my god that’s heavy!’”

The three track CD comes in gatefold digi-sleeve and includes a limited number of double-sided Mandrake ‘Movie Posters’ (375mm x 285mm) for pre-orders via the official Mandrake Project store only (themandrakeproject.com), reflecting the comic book artwork for Episode 3 which will be released via Z2 comics on July 17th.

The two CD bonus songs, "Afterglow Of Ragnarok" and "Abduction", were recorded live at Dickinson’s show in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 4, 2024 as part of his current world tour for The Mandrake Project.

Tracklisting:

"Resurrection Men"

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" (Live)

"Abduction" (Live)

Dickinson’s tour continues in Europe throughout June and July with remaining dates listed below.

June

13 - House Of Culture, Helsinki, Finland (Sold Out)

14 - Noblessner Foundry, Tallinn, Estonia

16 - Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany (Sold Out)

17 - Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, Germany (Sold Out)

19 - Copenhell, Copenhagen, Denmark *

21 - Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, Belgium *

22 - Summerside Festival, Grenchen, Switzerland *

24 - Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar, Mannheim, Germany *

25 - Circus Krone, Munich, Germany (Sold Out)

27 - Resurrection Festival, Galicia, Spain *

29 - Hellfest, Clisson, France *

30 - Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg (Sold Out)

July

3 - Rockharz Open Air, Ballenstedt, Germany *

5 - Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Rock In Roma, Rome, Italy *

6 - Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park, Vincenza, Italy *

9 - Palladium, Koln, Germany

11 - Masters Of Rock Festival, Vizovice, Czech Republic *

13 - Hala, Zagreb, Croatia

16 - Kolodrum Arena, Sofia, Bulgaria

19 - Kucukciftlik Park, Istanbul, Turkey

21 - Release, Athens, Greece *

* festival performance

(Photo - John McMurtrie)