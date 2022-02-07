BRUCE DICKINSON Belts Out IRON MAIDEN's "Revelations" A Capella At Atlanta Spoken Word Show (Video)

On January 23rd, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson brought his spoken word show to The Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA. Below is a clip of Dickinson singing the Maiden classic "Revelations" a capella.

Dickinson launched the North American leg of his spoken word tour, An Evening With Bruce Dickinson, earlier this month in Florida. Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Maiden anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point.

The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Bruce’s answers will all be completely improvised – the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be!

Remaining Dates:

February

7 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - The Fillmore

8 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

10 - Cleveland, Ohio - MGM Northfield Park

11 - Chicago, Illinois - Vic Theatre

13 - Minneapolis, Minnesota - Pantages Theatre

14 - Milwaukee-Racine, Wisconsin - Pabst Theater

16 - Des Moines, Iowa - Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre

17 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center

19 - Kansas City, Kansas - Uptown Theater

20 - Denver, Colorado - Paramount Theatre

22 - Dallas, Texas - Majestic Theatre

23 - Houston, Texas - Stafford Centre

24 - Austin, Texas - Paramount Theatre

26 - Phoenix, Arizona - Mesa Arts Center

28 - San Diego, California - Balboa Theatre

March

1 - Los Angeles, California - Orpheum Theatre

3 - San Francisco, California - Palace of Fine Arts

4 - Portland, Oregon - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

6 - Seattle, Washington - The Moore Theatre

12 - Las Vegas, Nevada - House Of Blues

14 - Vancouver (New Westminster), British Columbia - Massey Theatre

16 - Victoria, British Columbia - Royal Theatre

18 - Edmonton, Alberta - Winspear Centre

20 - Winnipeg, Manitoba - Burton Cummings Theatre

21 - Calgary, Alberta - Jack Singer Concert Hall

23 - Montreal, Quebec - MTELUS

26 - Ottawa, Ontario - Algonquin Commons Theatre

27 - Quebec City, Quebec - Palais Montcalm

29 - Hamilton, Ontario - FirstOntario Concert Hall

30 - Kitchener, Ontario - Centre in the Square

On January 15, BraveWords presented a very special episode of Streaming For Vengeance, in which Bruce Dickinson joined "Metal" Tim Henderson to talk about his spoken word tour. During the 30-minute video interview, Bruce also revealed that Iron Maiden are officially getting ready behind-the-scenes to hit the road later this year in support of their latest album, Senjutsu. As well, Bruce updates us on his forthcoming solo effort that he's working on with long-time partner Roy Z, and cracks open the Trooper beer plans for 2022! Watch below: