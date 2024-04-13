BRUCE DICKINSON Debuts The Mandrake Project At The Whisky A Go Go; Setlist, Video

In support of his new album, The Mandrake Project, Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson played his first solo band show in 22 years last night (April 12th) at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Dickinson last performed solo on August 2nd, 2002 at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany. He performs at the Whisky A Go Go again tonight (Saturday, April 13th).

The legendary singer even turned up at the box office to distribute some tickets prior to the show!





Bruce Dickinson performed:

"Accident of Birth"

"Abduction"

"Laughing In The Hiding Bush"

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Chemical Wedding"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Tears Of The Dragon"

"Resurrection Men"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Frankenstein" (The Edgar Winter Group cover)

"Gods Of War"

"The Alchemist"

"Darkside of Aquarius"

Encore:

"Jerusalem"

"Road to Hell"

Dickinson's backing band featured:

Chris Declerq (guitar)

Philip Naslund (guitar)

Tonya O'Callaghan (bass)

Dave Moreno (drums)

Mistheria (keyboard)

Watch fan-filmed video from the show below:





Bruce Dickinson’s The Mandrake Project, was released in March and achieved huge chart success across Europe, the U.K, U.S, Canada & Latin America.

The Mandrake Project is not just an album project & tour but also a comic book series of the same name. Created by Bruce Dickinson it features an array of known graphic novel talent. It was scripted by Tony Lee (Dr Who), stunningly illustrated by Staz Johnson (2000AD) & with covers by industry heavyweight Bill Sienkiewicz for Z2 Comics it will be released as 12 quarterly issues and collated into three annual graphic novels. Issue #2 is on sale now.

The Mandrake Project Tour officially kicks off in Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory on Monday, April 15.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. Order here.

"Rain On The Graves" video:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video:

(Photos - Christopher Fanous)